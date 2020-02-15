Mushi hits ton, Nayeem's eight-for







North Zone and East Zone

Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim's rapid 140 runs off 157 balls aided North Zone to post a good looking total of 272 in their 1st innings before being wrapped up almost one-handed by spinner Nayeem Hasan at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

The young spinner hauled eight wickets conceding 107 runs delivering 35.4 overs. Pacer Hasan Masud claimed rest two wickets of North.

Skipper Naeem Islam's 31 was the 2nd best score for NZ. Sunzamul Islam (29), Rony Talukder (28) and Maidul Ankon (23) were the next men to get two digit figures.

East Zone in response had lost two openers to manage three runs before the game of the day being called off. Sunzamul and Sanjit Saha shared the wickets between themselves.



Central Zone and South Zone

Marshall Ayub shone in the day of Saif Hasan and Nazmul Hossain Shanto's breakdown at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium's Academy Ground in Cox's Bazar.

Central elected to bat first but started to lose wickets very early. Opener Saif had gone for one while Shanto departed for eight. CZ kept losing wickets at regular interval but middle-order batsman Marshall Ayub's obstinacy against the stream gave Centrals a mediocre total of 235 runs before being bowled out. Ayub scored 116 runs before being caught and bowled by Mahedi Hasan. Batsman number-10 Mustafizur Rahman was the next top scorer with unbeaten 30 runs.

Mahedi claimed three wickets for Southerns while Shafiul Islam, Abdur Razzak and Nasum Ahmed shared two wickets apiece.

SZ in reply, were quacking with 29 for two as the game of day-1 being stumped.

























