Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:11 PM
Zimbabwe to arrive Dhaka today for complete series

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team will turn up in Dhaka today to play one-off Test series followed by three ODIs and two-match T20i series with home side.  The formal fixtures will instigate with colour-ball game at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur between February 22 and 26. Before the only Test during their trip, they will play a two-day's practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19. The opposite team is yet to declare.
The 50-over matches will be held on March 01, 03 and 06 respectively. Initially all the day-night ODI matches were fixed to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. But the venue of one-dayers was shifted to Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.  




Before leaving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will play two T20i matches with Tigers at SBNCS, Mirpur. Both the T20 games will be held underlit.


