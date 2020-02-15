

Zimbabwe to arrive Dhaka today for complete series

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team will turn up in Dhaka today to play one-off Test series followed by three ODIs and two-match T20i series with home side. The formal fixtures will instigate with colour-ball game at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur between February 22 and 26. Before the only Test during their trip, they will play a two-day's practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19. The opposite team is yet to declare.The 50-over matches will be held on March 01, 03 and 06 respectively. Initially all the day-night ODI matches were fixed to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. But the venue of one-dayers was shifted to Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.Before leaving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will play two T20i matches with Tigers at SBNCS, Mirpur. Both the T20 games will be held underlit.