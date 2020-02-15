Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:11 PM
Home Back Page

Indian court questions interrogation of children in anti-govt play

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BENGALURU, Feb 14: An Indian court on Friday ordered a state government to explain why police interrogated children who performed a play critical of a new law, a lawyer said, in a case that has raised questions about freedom of speech.
Parliament in December passed a law, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist party, aimed at facilitating citizenship for migrant members of non-Muslim religions from India's Muslim-majority neighbors.




Critics say the law violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against minority Muslims. At least 25 people have been killed in protests against it.
Students at a school in the southern state of Karnataka performed a satirical play on Jan. 21 in which reference were made to "dictators" and dialogue that suggested hitting Modi with a shoe, which is seen as particularly insulting.
Police, lawyers and school officials said that following a complaint from a member of the public, the headmistress of the school, Farida Begum, and the mother of one of the children who took part in the play were arrested on Jan. 30.
Police later questioned children as young as nine, some of them as many as five times, said Thouseef Madikeri, chief executive of a foundation that runs the Shaheen English Primary and High School, and Narayan Ganesh, a lawyer for the two accused women.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian court questions interrogation of children in anti-govt play
Senate votes to curb Trump’s war powers
Info Minister for bringing discipline in mass media
Convicted war criminal Subhan dies at DMCH
Five drown as boat sinks in Kaptai Lake
Falgun gives Book Fair a dazzling look
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
UN launches world’s biggest survey of public opinion on climate change


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft