Info Minister for bringing discipline in mass media





"Today, media does not mean newspaper only. Now it includes newspapers, televisions, radios and online news portals�the canvas of newspapers has changed in the last 10 years," he told a meeting here.

Bangladesh Press Council arranged the meeting at its office marking the Press Council Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Hasan said many challenges are now added to media as it has seen a rapid growth in the country.

He observed that if any fake news is published in any media, it may cause harm to the society and the state as well.

Many consider the social media as a mass media but it is an un-edited platform, not a medium, he said, adding that many start to introduce themselves as journalists by holding cards of online portals but they are not journalists at all.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, urged the Bangladesh Press Council to prepare a work plan aiming to bringing discipline in media and ensure objective journalism in the country.

He said media is now enjoying absolute freedom but it should function in such a way that the freedom of others is not hampered.

Noting that Bangladesh is now a role model of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dr Hasan said: "Building a pluralistic and equity-based society is our main goal."

Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established BPC on February 14, 1974 by enacting the Bangladesh Press Council Act to protect press freedom and improve its standard.

"Yellow journalism should be avoided for the sake of the society," she said.

Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said a database of journalists will be made to bring discipline in media. Education will also be emphasised here.

"We need honesty and morality in profession. Database of journalists across the country will be made soon. The rules of BPC should be strengthened for freedom of media," he said.

Chairman of BPC Justice Md Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed presided over the function while editor of Bangladesh Protidin Naem Nizam was present in the event, among others. -Agencies

























