Convicted war criminal Subhan dies at DMCH





Mahbubul Islam, jailer of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said Subhan was admitted to DMCH on January 24 with old age complications. He died at around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced Jamaat leader Abdus Subhan to death on February 18 in 2015 for committing crimes against humanity, including mass killing, murder, confinement and torture of pro-liberation people during the Liberation War in 1971.

On March 19 in 2015, Subhan filed an appeal with the Supreme Court (SC) challenging his death penalty.

Subhan was a member of parliament elected from Pabna-5 constituency in 2001.





















