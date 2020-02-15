Five drown as boat sinks in Kaptai Lake





Four of the deceased have been identified as Rina Akhter, 32, Shila Akhter, 27, Asma, 22, and Afroza, 14. The identity of the other victim could not be known as of filing of this report at 5:00pm. Khan Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station in Rangamati, told The Daily Observer that they recovered the bodies of five people who died in a boat capsize in Kaptai lake.

The boat sank in the lake due to overloading as some 30-40 tourists were being transported by the water vessel, said Nurul Islam,. Sufi Ullah, additional superintendent of Rangamati police, said the engine-driven boat sank in the lake in the morning as it was heading towards Sublang from Rangamati DC's Bungalow area,

The bodies of the five people were taken to Rangamati General Hospital for autopsy, said Dr Shawkat Akbar, resident physician of the hospital.

Meanwhile, a picnic boat of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness capsized in the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai upazila on Friday.

About 50 passengers of the boat were pulled to safety after the incident but three people have been reported missing. They are 'Binoy', 5, Tumpa Majumdar, 30, and Deblila, 10.

















