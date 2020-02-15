

Near TSC on DU campus. photos : Observer

Friday was the first day of the spring of the Bengali month Falgun. The day coincided with the Valentine's Day drawing a huge number of people to the fair ground and Dhaka University area.

Thousands of people poured into the fair ground and its adjacent areas in yellow and orange colored dresses particularly yellow or red panjabis and sarees.

Clad in red and yellow attires and flowers in hands hundreds of young boys and girls thronged Bakultola of Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University, the centre of celebration of Bashanta Utshob, to welcome Falgun through singing, reciting poems and dance.

The entire DU campus including Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), Arts Faculty, Curzon Hall, University Mall (Mall Chattar) and the compound of Amar Ekeushy Granthamela turned into the best place to hang out with friends, family members and beloved ones on the day.

Falgun gives Book Fair a dazzling look

From morning young people mostly dressed in yellow for Pahela Falgun while some of them were in red attire for Valentine's Day with flowers in hands began to arrive at the fair.

Abu Bakkar Siddik, an employee of a private sector, was enjoying family time with his wife and three-month-old son Sayed at the book fair.

"This is Sayed 's first spring and so we came out with him," he said clicking pictures of the baby in a yellow shirt. In fact, all three of the family was dressed in yellow.

Today is the Valentine's Day, Siddik and his wife Shompa said, the day is a weekday this year and 'so probably we would spend some time here and buy some books which we like the most'.

The fairground was also abuzz with chattering children coming to enjoy the Shishu Prohor or Children's Hours. The young readers enjoyed their favourite characters of TV show Sisimpur 'Halum', 'Ikri' and 'Tuktuki' roaming around the premises.

A large number of young couples who came to the book fair were looking for romantic books to offer to each other.

"Nothing is more pleasing than getting a favourite book by a favourite author from the dear one. I expect more such gifts on the Valentine's Day," Sanzida Maliha Momo, a student of DU, said with a chuckle.

At Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University.

Niskatul and Parisha in bright yellow saris came with their families and relatives roaming around the book fair.

"We don't have any particular plan, but we will spend some time here," Niskatul said.

From Shahbagh to Doyel Chattar and from Bangla Academy to Suhrawardy Udyan, people of all ages were seen taking photographs with their loved ones.

People expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken at the fair. As vehicles are not allowed to ply the road from TSC to Doyel Chattar, visitors, including children, were able to move freely.

"I had to wait for long but I understand the necessity of it," Rubel Hossain, a private job holder, told this correspondent after being frisked by police.

The fair on Friday saw the arrival of 369 new books.























