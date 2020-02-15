

Doctor’s body found at city hospital

The man was identified as Dr Mobarak Karim, 33, hailing from Lalmohon upazila of Bhola. He was an anesthesia specialist of BIRDEM-2 hospital of Segunbagicha.

A police team recovered the hanging body of Dr Mubarak from hospital director Zamal Hossain's room around 11am, said Nur Alam Siddique, inspector (operation) of Demra Police Station.

The body was sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College (SSMC) Mitford Hospital, he said.

Police are interrogating hospital staff while its director Zamal could not be found after the incident, Siddique added.

Contacted, Mainul Islam, a relative of the victim, said that Mobarak went to the hospital after receiving a call from Zamal at 2pm on Thursday and did not return home at Dakkhin Dhonia that night.

The family members were informed on Friday morning about Dr Mobarak's death. -UNB































