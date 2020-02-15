Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:11 PM
Home Back Page

Doctor’s body found at city  hospital

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Police recovered the body of a doctor from the room of the Director of Matuail Friendship Hospital in the city on Friday.
The man was identified as Dr Mobarak Karim, 33, hailing from Lalmohon upazila of Bhola. He was an anesthesia specialist of BIRDEM-2 hospital of Segunbagicha.
A police team recovered the hanging body of Dr Mubarak from hospital director Zamal Hossain's room around 11am, said Nur Alam Siddique, inspector (operation) of Demra Police Station.
The body was sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College (SSMC) Mitford Hospital, he said.
Police are interrogating hospital staff while its director Zamal could not be found after the incident, Siddique added.
Contacted, Mainul Islam, a relative of the victim, said that Mobarak went to the hospital after receiving a call from Zamal at 2pm on Thursday and did not return home at Dakkhin Dhonia that night.
The family members were informed on Friday morning about Dr Mobarak's death.    -UNB


