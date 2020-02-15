3 famous Valentine’s Day Poems



Love's Philosophy Percy Bysshe Shelley

The fountains mingle with the river,

And the rivers with the ocean;

The winds of heaven mix forever

With a sweet emotion;

Nothing in the world is single;

All things by a law divine

In another's being mingle--

Why not I with thine?



See, the mountains kiss high heaven,

And the waves clasp one another;

No sister flower could be forgiven

If it disdained its brother;

And the sunlight clasps the earth,

And the moonbeams kiss the sea;--

What are all these kissings worth,

If thou kiss not me.





Her Voice

Oscar Wilde



The wild bee reels from bough to bough

With his furry coat and his gauzy wing,

Now in a lily-cup, and now

Setting a jacinth bell a-swing,

In his wandering;

Sit closer love: it was here I trow

I made that vow,



Swore that two lives should be like one

As long as the sea-gull loved the sea,

As long as the sunflower sought the sun, -

It shall be, I said, for eternity

'Twixt you and me!

Dear friend, those times are over and done;

Love's web is spun.



Look upward where the poplar trees

Sway and sway in the summer air,

Here in the valley never a breeze

Scatters the thistledown, but there

Great winds blow fair

From the mighty murmuring mystical seas,

And the wave-lashed leas.



Look upward where the white gull screams,

What does it see that we do not see?

Is that a star? or the lamp that gleams

On some outward voyaging argosy, -

Ah! can it be

We have lived our lives in a land of dreams!

How sad it seems.



Sweet, there is nothing left to say

But this, that love is never lost,

Keen winter stabs the breasts of May

Whose crimson roses burst his frost,

Ships tempest-tossed

Will find a harbour in some bay,

And so we may.



And there is nothing left to do

But to kiss once again, and part,

Nay, there is nothing we should rue,

I have my beauty, - you your Art,

Nay, do not start,

One world was not enough for two

Like me and you.



Love in Life

By Robert Browning



I.

Room after room,

I hunt the house through

We inhabit together.

Heart, fear nothing, for, heart, thou shalt find her---

Next time, herself! ---not the trouble behind her

Left in the curtain, the couch's perfume!

As she brushed it, the cornice-wreath blossomed anew:

Yon looking-glass gleaned at the wave of her feather.



II.

Yet the day wears,

And door succeeds door;

I try the fresh fortune---

Range the wide house from the wing to the centre.

Still the same chance! She goes out as I enter.

Spend my whole day in the quest,---who cares?

But 'tis twilight, you see,---with such suites to explore,









Such closets to search, such alcoves to importuny





The fountains mingle with the river,And the rivers with the ocean;The winds of heaven mix foreverWith a sweet emotion;Nothing in the world is single;All things by a law divineIn another's being mingle--Why not I with thine?See, the mountains kiss high heaven,And the waves clasp one another;No sister flower could be forgivenIf it disdained its brother;And the sunlight clasps the earth,And the moonbeams kiss the sea;--What are all these kissings worth,If thou kiss not me.Oscar WildeThe wild bee reels from bough to boughWith his furry coat and his gauzy wing,Now in a lily-cup, and nowSetting a jacinth bell a-swing,In his wandering;Sit closer love: it was here I trowI made that vow,Swore that two lives should be like oneAs long as the sea-gull loved the sea,As long as the sunflower sought the sun, -It shall be, I said, for eternity'Twixt you and me!Dear friend, those times are over and done;Love's web is spun.Look upward where the poplar treesSway and sway in the summer air,Here in the valley never a breezeScatters the thistledown, but thereGreat winds blow fairFrom the mighty murmuring mystical seas,And the wave-lashed leas.Look upward where the white gull screams,What does it see that we do not see?Is that a star? or the lamp that gleamsOn some outward voyaging argosy, -Ah! can it beWe have lived our lives in a land of dreams!How sad it seems.Sweet, there is nothing left to sayBut this, that love is never lost,Keen winter stabs the breasts of MayWhose crimson roses burst his frost,Ships tempest-tossedWill find a harbour in some bay,And so we may.And there is nothing left to doBut to kiss once again, and part,Nay, there is nothing we should rue,I have my beauty, - you your Art,Nay, do not start,One world was not enough for twoLike me and you.By Robert BrowningI.Room after room,I hunt the house throughWe inhabit together.Heart, fear nothing, for, heart, thou shalt find her---Next time, herself! ---not the trouble behind herLeft in the curtain, the couch's perfume!As she brushed it, the cornice-wreath blossomed anew:Yon looking-glass gleaned at the wave of her feather.II.Yet the day wears,And door succeeds door;I try the fresh fortune---Range the wide house from the wing to the centre.Still the same chance! She goes out as I enter.Spend my whole day in the quest,---who cares?But 'tis twilight, you see,---with such suites to explore,Such closets to search, such alcoves to importuny