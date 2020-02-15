

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

He was born in Mecca, son of Abdullah who was the head of the famous Hashimiyo clan among the Qouresh. His mother was Amena.

Before the birth of Muhammed his father had fallen sick on his way back home from Syria and after returning to Madina with his team he died. Abdullah's in-law's home was in Madina. Amena was expecting then. At Abdullah's death Muttalib family got heartbroken. But after a few days when Amena gave birth to a baby boy, Abdul Muttalib became so elated that he took the baby from its mother's lap and directly went to the entrance of the Qaba house and announced that his grandson's name is 'Muhammed (SM). Mumahmmed means appreciated. The Quoresh became happy seeing their leader happy.

There was a long observed ritual among the members of the aristocracy and that is in order to render a newborn they used to send it to the open and fresh air of the desert from their unhealthy environment. Beduiens from different tribes used to live there. They used to manage their livelihood by grazing horses and camels and come back to the plain land once in a year with the babysitters. The babysitter mothers used to compete to render the newborn of the Qourseh.

Bibi Amena got a babysitter woman from one of the Beduwin clans called Banu Saad. Her name was Halima. Being failed to win the competition of having an employment to be a babysitter of any of the solvent Quoresh infant, Halima on returning back knocked at the door of Bibi Amena for she came to know about the orphan infant Muhammad. Bibi Amena gave her dear Muhammad to Alima. Halima became much elated seeing some good signs in the newborn Muhammad.

Babysitter Bibi Halima came to back to her tent in the desert. After bringing the new baby Halima's poverty started decreasing. Bibi Halima got back her health and her income rose high. By the blessings of Allah happiness brimmed to the full in her tent.

Muhammed was brought up for four years in Bibi Halima's tent. Since the age of three he started grazing goats with the shepherds from the Banu Saad clan. The Beduwins there used to speak in refined Arabic. Muhammed learnt the spoken Arabic from the Beduwins. Later he acknowledged the role of the Banu Saad for his refined pronunciation.

Halima came to Bibi Amena to give back Muhammad when he reached 5. Seeing the handsomeness of the baby Muhammad Abdul Muttalib became immensely elated. Bibi Halima was given due remuneration and bonus.

After returning from the desert Muhammad started a new life with his mother. The place where he had been brought up was open and wide. Compared to that place the environment of Mecca was not so congenial. Muhammad now was getting on in the Qouresh like air. Amidst poverty and hardship Muhammad saw and learnt many things. He experienced how the 'kafelas' of the solvent headed towards Syria for trading. He also saw the pangs of sufferings of the poor Qouresh due to abject poverty. The poor had to toil hard to make their both ends meet in rain or shine. And he further saw the life of the slaves. Among them some were Negroes. There were children, women and old people also. This is a feudal society that was built upon the slavery system.

Muhammad managed to have a shelter under the influence of his grandfather in the clan. Abdul Muttalib used to sit together with his sons and grandsons in the yard of the Qaba House and he used to place Muhammad there with others so that none could deprive this orphan from his rights.

Amidst his golden days of childhood his mother passed away one day leaving him in utter despair and sadness. She went to Madina along with Muhammad to see his father's grave. On her way back she fell sick and died. Muhammad came back to his grandfather who took his charge of bringing up. Unfortunately after a few days, Abdul Muttalib had also breathed his last leaving Muhammad alone. At his death Muhammad became truly orphaned.

The poorest among his uncles took the responsibility of Muhammad. He gave him shelter and took his charge. This kind-hearted man was Abu Talib. Muhammad had more uncles along with Abu Talib. None of them showed any sympathy and gave him shelter.

In Abu Talib's home Hazrat was brought up to his youth with care and affection. Rearing up animals and trading with Syria these were the two leading means of earning of the Qouresh. Muhammad (sm) had been well oriented with these being a company of his uncle Abu Talib. At last this experience of making a way in the world materially had changed the luck of Muhammad.

At that time there was every menace of the looters in Arab land. Miscreants and plunderers used to snatch away every belonging from the pedestrians. Women were raped on their way. Seeing all these misappropriations Muhammad established an organization called 'Hilful Fuzul' for exercising social welfare activities. Their objectives were to help the distressed and helpless members of the society and to serve the pilgrims coming for Hazz as much as possible.



The translator is a university teacher





















But who can refute the Almighty? Rather He planned the coming of a great person to save the Quoresh and all the other ignorant clans. In Taurat and Injil Allah predicted the birth of 'Mohanobii' and there had been also an indication that he is the last among the prophets. All of a sudden this greatest prophet was born in the clan of Qouresh. And he is Hazrat Muhammad (SM). For the human beings an ever flowing fountain of Allah's mercy.He was born in Mecca, son of Abdullah who was the head of the famous Hashimiyo clan among the Qouresh. His mother was Amena.Before the birth of Muhammed his father had fallen sick on his way back home from Syria and after returning to Madina with his team he died. Abdullah's in-law's home was in Madina. Amena was expecting then. At Abdullah's death Muttalib family got heartbroken. But after a few days when Amena gave birth to a baby boy, Abdul Muttalib became so elated that he took the baby from its mother's lap and directly went to the entrance of the Qaba house and announced that his grandson's name is 'Muhammed (SM). Mumahmmed means appreciated. The Quoresh became happy seeing their leader happy.There was a long observed ritual among the members of the aristocracy and that is in order to render a newborn they used to send it to the open and fresh air of the desert from their unhealthy environment. Beduiens from different tribes used to live there. They used to manage their livelihood by grazing horses and camels and come back to the plain land once in a year with the babysitters. The babysitter mothers used to compete to render the newborn of the Qourseh.Bibi Amena got a babysitter woman from one of the Beduwin clans called Banu Saad. Her name was Halima. Being failed to win the competition of having an employment to be a babysitter of any of the solvent Quoresh infant, Halima on returning back knocked at the door of Bibi Amena for she came to know about the orphan infant Muhammad. Bibi Amena gave her dear Muhammad to Alima. Halima became much elated seeing some good signs in the newborn Muhammad.Babysitter Bibi Halima came to back to her tent in the desert. After bringing the new baby Halima's poverty started decreasing. Bibi Halima got back her health and her income rose high. By the blessings of Allah happiness brimmed to the full in her tent.Muhammed was brought up for four years in Bibi Halima's tent. Since the age of three he started grazing goats with the shepherds from the Banu Saad clan. The Beduwins there used to speak in refined Arabic. Muhammed learnt the spoken Arabic from the Beduwins. Later he acknowledged the role of the Banu Saad for his refined pronunciation.Halima came to Bibi Amena to give back Muhammad when he reached 5. Seeing the handsomeness of the baby Muhammad Abdul Muttalib became immensely elated. Bibi Halima was given due remuneration and bonus.After returning from the desert Muhammad started a new life with his mother. The place where he had been brought up was open and wide. Compared to that place the environment of Mecca was not so congenial. Muhammad now was getting on in the Qouresh like air. Amidst poverty and hardship Muhammad saw and learnt many things. He experienced how the 'kafelas' of the solvent headed towards Syria for trading. He also saw the pangs of sufferings of the poor Qouresh due to abject poverty. The poor had to toil hard to make their both ends meet in rain or shine. And he further saw the life of the slaves. Among them some were Negroes. There were children, women and old people also. This is a feudal society that was built upon the slavery system.Muhammad managed to have a shelter under the influence of his grandfather in the clan. Abdul Muttalib used to sit together with his sons and grandsons in the yard of the Qaba House and he used to place Muhammad there with others so that none could deprive this orphan from his rights.Amidst his golden days of childhood his mother passed away one day leaving him in utter despair and sadness. She went to Madina along with Muhammad to see his father's grave. On her way back she fell sick and died. Muhammad came back to his grandfather who took his charge of bringing up. Unfortunately after a few days, Abdul Muttalib had also breathed his last leaving Muhammad alone. At his death Muhammad became truly orphaned.The poorest among his uncles took the responsibility of Muhammad. He gave him shelter and took his charge. This kind-hearted man was Abu Talib. Muhammad had more uncles along with Abu Talib. None of them showed any sympathy and gave him shelter.In Abu Talib's home Hazrat was brought up to his youth with care and affection. Rearing up animals and trading with Syria these were the two leading means of earning of the Qouresh. Muhammad (sm) had been well oriented with these being a company of his uncle Abu Talib. At last this experience of making a way in the world materially had changed the luck of Muhammad.At that time there was every menace of the looters in Arab land. Miscreants and plunderers used to snatch away every belonging from the pedestrians. Women were raped on their way. Seeing all these misappropriations Muhammad established an organization called 'Hilful Fuzul' for exercising social welfare activities. Their objectives were to help the distressed and helpless members of the society and to serve the pilgrims coming for Hazz as much as possible.The translator is a university teacher