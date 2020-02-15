

‘City Alo Boshonto Fair’ for women entrepreneurs held









This two-day fair a platform where women entrepreneurs from City Alo Certification Programme gathered under one roof and showcase their products to welcome the spring season.

The vibrant fair included: clothing-jewelry and fashion accessories, amazing discounts, mouth-watering food items, thematic photo booth, free mehendi art, complimentary health tips and a lot more.

Women Chamber Treasurer Sangeeta Khan, Bibiana owner Lipi Khandakar, Lizan Herbal Ltd. chairperson Shormi were present during the inauguration ceremony.

