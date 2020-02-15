Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020
‘City Alo Boshonto Fair’ for women entrepreneurs held

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Report

City Alo, the Women Banking Division of the City Bank, organized a two-day long 'City Alo Boshonto Fair' on February 8 to February 9 at City Alo Center, Shanta Skymark (1st floor), 18 Gulshan Avenue in the capital. The fair was inaugurated on February 7 where national award winning film actress Moushumi was present as the special guest.




This two-day fair a platform where women entrepreneurs from City Alo Certification Programme gathered under one roof and showcase their products to welcome the spring season.
The vibrant fair included: clothing-jewelry and fashion accessories, amazing discounts, mouth-watering food items, thematic photo booth, free mehendi art, complimentary health tips and a lot more.
Women Chamber Treasurer Sangeeta Khan, Bibiana owner Lipi Khandakar, Lizan Herbal Ltd. chairperson Shormi were present during the inauguration ceremony.
The participants of the fair are the 50 graduated students from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd batch of the City Alo Certification Course. The course was developed in partnership with North South University and with the support of International Finance Corporation (IFC), said a press release.



