

Shraboni Sur, an iconic teacher

From childhood my iconic teacher Shraboni Sur, is my inspiration. She is all rounder. She not only taught us what was in our class book but also trained how to play drama or recitation of poetry. She is a teacher who also taught us how to lead. After a long time I talked with her and I feel very happy.

Now she is a mother of famous Rabindra Sangeet singer Debolina sur. She is a perfect teacher and mother to guide her student and her child. Shraboni Sur once said me that when she meet any of her student suddenly and saw them to shower her with utmost respect, she feels so proud. She termed this as her achievement. When she sees any of her student now holds an important role in our country and achieved their success that time she feels very happy.



















