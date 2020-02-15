

FTNB meant for female travelers

They organize intercity tours, foreign trips, day trips, personal trips and tours for expats, diplomats or anybody who prefers high secured solo or group trips. Elite Force BD is their our security partner. They have female interpreters who can help the people with the language.

The best thing about their trips is that they are well maintained within a very reasonable budget. You can join their events in three ways:

"Security is our first priority and At Female Travelers Network Bangladesh, we do not only create travel plans we create memories," said Nusrat Jahan Pritom, Founder of Female Travelers Network Bangladesh.

"We organize tours inside and outside the country. You can make avail of those offers and our female client can hire a travel guide and female security guard from us to travel around town," she informed.

"We are going to organizing a magical Comilla trip on February 28, Friday. We will start from Dhaka for Comilla early at dawn on 28 February, Friday. After reaching the city, we shall lodge in Comilla's most famous hotel Red Roof Inn. From there, we shall feast our eyes at the historical site of Shalban Bouddho Bihar, a monastery built in the 7th century! Lunch time shall be a royal affair. Polao, roast, rezala and vegetables at Red Roof Inn's restaurant (recommended best in tripadvisor) shall satiate our tummies. From there, we shall embark our journey to Magic Paradise Park in Comilla. It is something that will remind you of a fairy tale. Be the princess you deserve to be!," she described.

For details female traveler can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FTNBangladesh.





















