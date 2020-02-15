

Bangladeshi scientist wins L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Award

Dr Qadri is a senior scientist at the Mucosal Immunology and Vaccinology Unit at the Infectious Diseases Division of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease and Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

She was selected as the best scientist of Asia-Pacific region ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

She was announced the winner of the award along with four other female scientists who are Professor Abla Mehio Sibai of American University of Beirut, Professor Edith Heard of College de France, Professor Esperanza Martinez-Romero of Genomic Science Centre of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Professor Kristi Anseth of University of Colorado, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dr Qadri will be presented the accord worth 10,000 euros during a ceremony on March 12 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, says a UNESCO press release.

Every year, since the inception of the prestigious award in 1998, the "For Women in Science" programme has continued to honour and support five outstanding women researchers from selected regions, totaling 112 laureates to date.

The programme has also supported more than 3,300 talented young women scientists, including doctoral candidates and post-doctoral researchers in more than 118 countries.



























Dr Firdausi Qadri, Bangladeshi scientist and researcher has been awarded the L'Oréal-UNESCO Award 2020 for her outstanding work in science to prevent infectious diseases affecting children in developing countries and for promoting early diagnosis and vaccination with global health impact.Dr Qadri is a senior scientist at the Mucosal Immunology and Vaccinology Unit at the Infectious Diseases Division of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease and Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).She was selected as the best scientist of Asia-Pacific region ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.She was announced the winner of the award along with four other female scientists who are Professor Abla Mehio Sibai of American University of Beirut, Professor Edith Heard of College de France, Professor Esperanza Martinez-Romero of Genomic Science Centre of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Professor Kristi Anseth of University of Colorado, Xinhua news agency reported.Dr Qadri will be presented the accord worth 10,000 euros during a ceremony on March 12 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, says a UNESCO press release.Every year, since the inception of the prestigious award in 1998, the "For Women in Science" programme has continued to honour and support five outstanding women researchers from selected regions, totaling 112 laureates to date.The programme has also supported more than 3,300 talented young women scientists, including doctoral candidates and post-doctoral researchers in more than 118 countries.