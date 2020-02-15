Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:09 PM
Women’s involvement in language movement results in women empowerment

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Farhana Naznin

Generally, all of us know the names of four great language martyrs Salam, Barkat, Rafiq and Zabbar but there were number of women who had involved in the great movement. Women had in fact active participation in all of the movements, which was the catalyst to give the birth of independent Bangladesh.
When the domain of Pakistan was formed by the partition of India, in 1948, the government of the Pakistan ordered Urdu as the sole national language, sparking widespread protests among the Bengali-speaking majority of East Bengal. The entire process began with the Dhaka University students' protests to Jinnah's declaration. This conceptual protest ultimately led to death of four students on 21st February in 1952 claiming Bengali to be one of the state languages besides Urdu.
It was women who first defied the curfew under section 144, tore off the police barricade and assembled under the mango tree in the Dhaka University campus premises to join the movement. It was really difficult for a girl under the then social circumstances. But in 1952 female students took position at the front of procession of language movement. It was an important role from women at that movement which eventually gave the rights to speak in Bangla.
Police charged batons brutally on a good number of female students and some also arrested. There were a number of women including Dr Halima Khatun, Dr Sufia Khatun, Rawshan Ara Bachchu, Sufia Ibrahim, Fazilatunnessa, Zulekha, Nuri, Sara Taifur and others among them.
Now a number of women in our country are empowered and some are going to empower the others. Thousands of girls are working in the garment industries and contributing a lot to earn foreign currency, moving the wheel of mainstream development, women still work in the brickfields and some are doing self business. Nowadays women's are trying to self-dependent by doing what she knows.
Some are boutique shop owner; some are involving in many organizations to develop our society and to contribute their contribution. Some are taking the charge many impotent department of the country.
Overall the country saw a revolution in Women empowerment but the revolution indeed began in 1952 when those ladies came forward to actively participate in the language movement. Because they involved in that movement, the women could raise their voice hard for the equality. So they are the pioneer of the women empowerment in this country.


