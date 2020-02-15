

40pc discount for Cats Eye’s 40th anniversary

Cats Eye Director Sadik Kuddus said that their brand remains honest towards its customers right from the beginning.

"To attract the more customers, we have given a discount for four days, which is on from February 12-15. The customers get 40 per cent discount in all of our products," he said.

He added that there will be various surprises offer and for this he requested the customer to keep eye on Cats Eye's verified facebook page and online store. Cats Eye, which has brought up a revolution in country's fashion brand this year completed its 40 year of journey in the industry. The fashion brand began its journey in 1980 and gave the fashion-savvy people a surprise every now and then. To mark its 40th year anniversary, the fashion brand however has come up with exclusive offers. The customers get 40 percent discount in all its products in the first four days. In all showrooms of Cats Eye, a festival discount has given from February 12-15.Cats Eye Director Sadik Kuddus said that their brand remains honest towards its customers right from the beginning."To attract the more customers, we have given a discount for four days, which is on from February 12-15. The customers get 40 per cent discount in all of our products," he said.He added that there will be various surprises offer and for this he requested the customer to keep eye on Cats Eye's verified facebook page and online store.