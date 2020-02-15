

Solasta, world-class fashion brand launched for youth in Bangladesh

To meet the fashion need of young, bright and resourceful generation of Bangladesh SOLASTA just launched its vogue journey with the motto, 'Be New, Be You'. The grand ceremony was held at the Utsav Banquet Hall of Hotel Radisson Blu Water Garden recently. The home-bred world-class fashion brand SOLASTA is a sole endeavor of Modele Group, a 25-year long globally acclaimed garments manufacturer and exporter of Bangladesh. Eminent cultural personality and former cultural minister Asaduzzaman Noor MP graced the ceremony as chief guest while BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq was present as special guest. The celebration began over cake-cutting by distinguished guests followed by handing over special gifts, paintings from famous artists, on behalf of SOLASTA.