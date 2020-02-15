

Rang Bangladesh vibrant collection to celebrate Ekushey

Their collection includes sari, single kameez, three-pieces, salwar-kameez, punjabi, shirts, children's attires and gift items. All these collections are available at an affordable price. The fashion enthusiasts can buy their products online and get those delivered at your doorstep.

































To make the commemoration more vibrant Rang Bangladesh has come up with fabulous collections for 'Ekushey February'.As 'Ekushey February' is all about language, they have designed their clothes taking inspiration from the alphabets of ten countries. As far as colours are concerned, red, ash and off-white have been prioritized along with black and white for the designs.Their collection includes sari, single kameez, three-pieces, salwar-kameez, punjabi, shirts, children's attires and gift items. All these collections are available at an affordable price. The fashion enthusiasts can buy their products online and get those delivered at your doorstep.