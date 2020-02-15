 Valentine Special Recipe



Mehedy Hasan











Prawn Tempura

Ingredients

For Prawn Tempura:

150 g Dr. Oetker Tempura Flour

150 ml Water (Iced)

300g Prawns





* Remove the prawn shell, keep the tail part intact.

* Make tiny slits on the inside the prawn (these are the "release cuts" that will keep the shrimp elongated during the cooking process).

* Preheat cooking oil to 180?C in a wok.

* Place Dr. Oetker Nona Tempura Flour in a bowl. Add in iced water, stir until well combined.

* Coat the prawn with the batter and fry until golden yellow.





Strawberry Layer Dessert

Ingredients:

* 5 packages of Strawberry Jello mix

* Water

* 2 cups of Cool Whip, plus more for topping

* strawberries, to top each parfait



1. Layer 1: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.

2. Layer 2: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Add in 1 cup of cool whip, and stir until mixed. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using, layering on top of the previous jello layer. Separation may occur, causing a lighter and darker layer. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.

3. Layer 3: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.

4. Layer 4: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Add in 1 cup of cool whip, and stir until mixed. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using, layering on top of the previous jello layer. Separation may occur, causing a lighter and darker layer. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.

5. Layer 5: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.

6. Before serving top each parfait with cool whip and a strawberry.

















Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef in abroad. Now he is working in Walton Group as a Deputy assistant and Director (Hospitality Management). He is also a Food & Beverage Trainer in National youth and Technical training center.