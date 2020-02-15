Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:09 PM
Valentine Special Recipe

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef in abroad. Now he is working in Walton Group as a Deputy assistant and Director (Hospitality Management). He is also a Food & Beverage Trainer in National youth and Technical training center.





Prawn Tempura
Ingredients
For the recipe Real Prawn Tempura
For Prawn Tempura:
150 g     Dr. Oetker Tempura Flour
150 ml     Water (Iced)
300g     Prawns


Preparation
* Remove the prawn shell, keep the tail part intact.
* Make tiny slits on the inside the prawn (these are the "release cuts" that will keep the shrimp elongated during the cooking process).
* Preheat cooking oil to 180?C in a wok.
* Place Dr. Oetker Nona Tempura Flour in a bowl. Add in iced water, stir until well combined.
* Coat the prawn with the batter and fry until golden yellow.


Strawberry Layer Dessert
Ingredients:
* 5 packages of Strawberry Jello mix
* Water
* 2 cups of Cool Whip, plus more for topping
* strawberries, to top each parfait

Preparation:  
1. Layer 1: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.
2. Layer 2: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Add in 1 cup of cool whip, and stir until mixed. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using, layering on top of the previous jello layer. Separation may occur, causing a lighter and darker layer. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.
3. Layer 3: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.
4. Layer 4: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Add in 1 cup of cool whip, and stir until mixed. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using, layering on top of the previous jello layer. Separation may occur, causing a lighter and darker layer. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.
5. Layer 5: Combine 1 cup boiling water in a bowl with a packet of strawberry jello mix. Stir until the mixture is dissolved. Add in one cup of cold water and stir. Evenly divide this mixture among the cups you'll be using. Refrigerate until set, 1-2 hours.
6. Before serving top each parfait with cool whip and a strawberry.


