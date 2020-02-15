Uphold significance of 21st February with black & white



The colour of February 21 is black because of its tragic history. On that day in 1952, the Bangali people defied the curfew under section 144, tore off the police barricade and assembled under the mango tree in the Dhaka University campus premises to join the language movement. Police fired viciously, leaving many people including Salam, Barkat, Rafique, Jabbar and others dead. Since then, it was observed as Language movement day.However, we still mourn the language martyrs on that day and wear black to symbolize the tragedy.Ekush is the pride of Bangladeshi people. The month of February is among us again. This month makes us proud. As the day, considered as the International Mother Language Day, is approaching fast, country's fashion houses gear up to mark the day with unique collection.Every year they work on black, red and white symbolising our national mourn, strength and peace. In their saree, fatua, punjabi and specially designed t-shirt, skirt-tops, salwar kameez, taaga (tops for young girls) and kids also. They uses Shaheed Minar, letters, numbers, checks, Ekushey song, poem, sun, flower and birds which are related with Ekush.Tie-die, block, checks, screen print, applic, hand paint, embroidery were used as the medium with trendy pattern and cutting for all aged customers.This year's 21st February, which is considered as the International Mother Language Day is no exception. They work on their collections with new theme and trendy pattern and cutting.When, in 1999, UNESCO declared February 21st as International Mother Language Day in order to celebrate language diversity worldwide, most of people of all the countries celebrate this day with black and white.With this everyone tries to show their utmost respect to the martyrs of the Language Movement. Because, they sacrificed a lot to give the rights to speak in Bangla.