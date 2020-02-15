Music video for ‘Smritir Fanush’ releases



Marking the endearing occasion of the Valentine's Day, the official music video of the song 'Smritir Fanush', featuring Shusmita Anis and Tahsan Khan, has been released for the listeners. The launching ceremony of the music video was held at the Surma Lounge of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka recently. The video has been released under the banner of 'New Music Paradigm Company'.Director of the music video Nahian Ahmed and cinematographer Sumon Sarkar, alongside Tahsan Khan and Shusmita Anis, were present in the launching ceremony. On the occasion, Tahsan-Shusmita duo said that the song would meet listeners' expectation.Popular actors--- Irfan Sajjad and Tanjin Tisha have appeared as the models in the music video of 'Smritir Fanush'. 'Smritir Fanush' is available on Shusmita Anis's official YouTube channel, and her social media pages.