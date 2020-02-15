Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:09 PM
Art & Culture

Gifts of God

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Mahbubar Rahman

God ornament the skies
From chaos to cosmos;
With wonders of all cosmic splendor.

In the same vein He make the seas of immensity
With roars of million waltzing waves;
For men of mind to gaze at its savoring beauty.

God design snow-capped mountain peaks
And seas of deserts of blistering sands;
That stand in all purity in unmitigated silence.

God meticulously architect nature
With fauna & flora of different hues;
As He create rippling sound of running river
Soothing the eyes ,
With relishing its sublime beauty.

God descend darkness as the Sun goes down,
To bless His creation
Imbibe in prayer, meditation and blissful slumber;
Amid the chirp of crickets and sparkles of firefly;
Breaking loud silence of night.

God cause rainfall
That quench the thirst of earth;
To be fecund with sprawling vegetation.

God paint rainbow in the canvas of sky,
Shaping archway to heaven with seven colors;
After the raindrops cease
With blowing gentle breeze.

God play smiles on lips of newborns
And by that He make the string stronger;
To fasten humans in unshakeable
Bonding of love & affection.

God createth human race
In different color, size & shade;
Gifting the rare quality of intelligence
With anointing them the crown of creation.

With bestowed intellect humans make them
Distinctly different from the rest of creation;
And thus open the doors of heavens
To trudge in speed beyond stars and galaxies.

Alas! with all gifts of God
That they don't need to pay for,
Humans go berserk on occasions
With unbound frenzy of abuse;
Molesting the beauty & virginity of nature
With long stretching monstrous hands;
Without perhaps reasoning that
Such act of wanton cruelty to nature;
Calls for expediting their own downfall
Taking them fast to the whirlpool of doomsday.

O God, forgive mankind
For their internecine acts
And bring them back to their sense
To savor the beauty of your all gifts
For the benefits that they constantly derive
In every breath and pulsation
In magical pace and rhythm.


    The poet is a former Civil Servant



