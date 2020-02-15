‘Alpha’ receives Hiralal Sen Padak-1426

Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:08 PM
Home Art & Culture

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Culture Desk

The film 'Alpha', directed by the noted thespian Nasiruddin Yousuff and produced by Impress Telefilm Ltd, received 'Hiralal Sen Padak' at this year's 'Amar Bhashar Cholochitro Utsab 1426'. Actress Dilruba Doel, on behalf of the team of 'Alpha', received the award from the Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP on February 13 at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) premises of the University of Dhaka.
Vice Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University Dr. Md Akhtaruzzaman, along with the Information Minister, was present at the award giving ceremony. The ceremony was followed by the screening of the film 'Kathbirali' at 7 pm.
Amar Bhashar Cholochitro Utsab, organised by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), is an annual festival since 2000. With the slogan--- 'Sustha Cholochitro, Sustha Darshak', the festival is held at the TSC premises in honour of the martyrs of the Language Movement every year. DUFS has been conferring the Hiralal Sen Padak, in loving memory of the Subcontinent's acclaimed filmmaker---Hiralal Sen, on the concluding day of the festival following the trend of last four years. Last year, 'Komola Rocket' bagged the Hiralal Sen Padak.
Commenced on February 9, 'Amar Bhashar Cholochitro Utsab 1426' featured a total of 22 Bengali films comprising 19 full length feature films and 3 short films. The curtain of this years' festival fell on February 13.


