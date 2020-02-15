Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:08 PM
4th Jessup Bangladesh Round: DU hailed as Champion

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Raihan Rahman Rafid

University of Dhaka emerged champion at the fourth edition of Bangladesh National Round of the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, while University of Chittagong became the runner-up. The competition was held from 6th February to 8th February 8, 2020, at the University of Asia Pacific - UAP.
CM Shafi Sami, Chairman, Board of Trustees, University of Asia Pacific inaugurated the competition open on 6th February. Md. Asaduzzaman, Head, Department of Law and Human Rights, University of Asia Pacific; Air Commodore (Retd.), Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, Treasurer, University of Asia Pacific; Qayum Reza Chowdhury, Former Chairman, Board of Trustees, University of Asia Pacific were present in the inaugural ceremony.
After nerve breaking two-day competition, University of Asia Pacific stood third amongst the 24 competing teams. Awards were given in several other categories: University of Chittagong received the Best Memorial award; Premier University was recognized with the Spirit of the Jessup Award and Khulna University was announced the Best New Team. Rifat Z. Khan was the Best Mooter.
Mr. Justice Mirza Hussain Haider, Honourable Judge, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh; Mr. Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Honourable Judge, Supreme Court of Bangladesh; Barrister M Amir-ul Islam, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, were the judges of the final. Dr. Sharif Bhuiyan, Dr. Shahjahan Saju, Mr. Justice Zafar Ahmed judged the third-place deciding round.
The judges of the final round graced the closing session, Dr. Jamirul Reza Choudhury, National Professor and Vice-Chancellor, University of Asia Pacific, chaired the Session




Eric Opanga, Resident Legal Advisor, U.S. Department of Justice, OPDAT, U.S. Embassy Dhaka expressed his delight in being part of the competition. Lesley Benn, Executive Director, International Law Students Association, was amazed to observe the growth of mooting skill in Bangladesh.
ASM Sayem Ali Pathan, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh & National Administrator of Jessup Bangladesh National Round, 2020; Nuran Chowdhury, founding National Administration, Jessup Bangladesh & National Coordinator, ILSA Chapters-Bangladesh, expressed their gratitude to the participants and organizers.
This year the national round was organized by Jessup Bangladesh in association with International Law Students Association Bangladesh (ILSA), Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training (OPDAT)- U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), University of Asia Pacific - UAP, UQEEL and Old Bailey Chambers (OBC). Top three teams of this national round will be participating in the international round to be held in Washington DC where around 740 teams are participating.
Raihan Rahman Rafid is the Media Coordinator, Jessup Bangladesh



« PreviousNext »

