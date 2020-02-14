Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy













Akhaura-Agartala rail link will be completed by June 2021 she said, while visiting the construction work of the rail line in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria this morning.

The rail links between the two countries will be started in the same year, the Indian high commissioner said.

Mamunur Rashid, engineer of Indian construction company IRCON International, said the 15-kilometre Akhaura-Agartala rail project will cost Tk 477 crore, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi inaugurated the project through video conference on September 10, 2018. It is the sixth railway route to India with Bangladesh. -Agencies Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das Thursday said rail communication between Akhaura of Bangladesh and India's Agartala will start by next year.Akhaura-Agartala rail link will be completed by June 2021 she said, while visiting the construction work of the rail line in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria this morning.The rail links between the two countries will be started in the same year, the Indian high commissioner said.Mamunur Rashid, engineer of Indian construction company IRCON International, said the 15-kilometre Akhaura-Agartala rail project will cost Tk 477 crore, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi inaugurated the project through video conference on September 10, 2018. It is the sixth railway route to India with Bangladesh. -Agencies