Accused gives confessional statement

Faruk Hossain, an accused in a case filed for beating two TV journalists, gave a confessional statement before a Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday.Metropolitan MagistrateSattyabrata Shikder recorded the statement of accused Faruk. Later the court sent him to jail.Banghshal police Sub-Inspector Noor Alam Miah, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, brought the accused to the chamber of the Magistrate and made a plea to record his statement.Two journalists of a private TV channel came under attack at Nayabazar in old Dhaka on Tuesday.On Wednesday another court placed three people on a one-day remand and another confessed to his crime in the journo attack case.Banghshal police arrested the alleged terrorist of Illegal bonds trading from the Thana area on Wednesday night.A group of people, mostly local traders, on Tuesday swooped on the two journalists of private TV channel News24 when they were on their way to Armanitola where the officials of Customs Bond were carrying out drives against traders involved in buying and selling products and raw materials imported using bond benefits.They beat up reporter Fakhrul Islam and cameraperson Sheikh Jalal, snatched away camera and vandalised the car of the TV channel. Reporter Fakhrul Islam and cameraperson Sheikh Jalal sustained injuries in the attack.Locals took the victims to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment. Reporter Fakhrul filed the case with Banghshal Police Station in connection with the attack on Tuesday.