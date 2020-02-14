Video
Ex-mayor Manjur Alam collects AL form for CCC mayor post

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Feb 13: A total of thirteen leaders of Chattogram Awami League have so far collected nomination forms till Thursday to vie for the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayoral post.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Biplab Barua, Office secretary of Bangladesh Awami League said two aspirants for the mayoral post collected party nomination forms on Thursday.
They are Formner mayor M Manjur Alam and City AL Vice President A KM Belayet Hussain.
Former Mayor Manjur Alam is the new inclusion in the Aawami League.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Manjur Alam said he was optimistic about getting nominations from AL for contesting in the CCC elections.
Manjur Alam had discharged the duties of Acting Mayor of the CCC for nine terms
during his 15 years of councillor post during the tenure of Mohiuddin Chowdhury.
Earlier on Wednesday, Helaluddin Chowdhury Tufan, son of late Jahur Ahmed Chowdhury, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, Selina Khan wife of late Mainuddin Khan Badal, Major Md Emdadul Islam, Insan Ali and former Councillor Rekha Alam Chowdhury collected forms. .
On Tuesday three AL leaders of Chattogram collected nominations forms including the incumbent mayor and the General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League AJM Nasiruddin, City Juba League Vice President Altaf Hussaqin Chowdhury Bacchu, and Muhammad Yunus a City unit leader, Barua said.
Besides, four leaders of local Al collected nominations for the mayoral post on Monday.
Meanwhile distribution of nomination forms for the mayoral candidature and councilor post of the Chattogram City Corporation polls began on Monday last.
Party official sources said the distribution of nomination form will continue till February 14 next.
Sources also said the interview of the aspirant candidates for the mayor post and the councillor posts of CCC will be held on February 15 next at the Prime Minister's residence Ganabhavan.


