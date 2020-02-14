Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs





Each of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport QX vehicles will cost Tk 9.4 million, according to the proposal cleared in principle by the cabinet committee on finance in a meeting on Thursday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who chaired the meeting, said the government would buy the vehicles for the executive officers at the Upazilas under a direct purchase

process from Pragati Industries.

The committee also provisionally approved another proposal to set up LED streetlights in Dhaka North at an estimated cost of around Tk 3.7 billion.

The government will build a 500-bed hospital and a 100-seat medical college on a six-acre abandoned piece of land of Bangladesh Railway in Chattogram at an estimated cost of Tk 4.86 billion.

-bdnews24.com

















