Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:57 PM
CDA contractor fined Tk 5.23cr for hill cutting

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 13: The Department of Environment (DoE) on Wednesday fined a construction firm of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Tk 5.23 crore for illegally cutting hills during construction of a road.
Md Moazzem Hossain, regional director of DoE, slapped the fine on Spectra Engineers Limited after a hearing.
He said the CDA contractor cut hills more than they were supposed to that had damaged biodiversity and endangered public life.
Earlier, the DoE fined CDA around Tk 10.38 crore on January 29 for the same offence.
During Wednesday's hearing, Robiul Alam, manager of the construction project, represented Spectra.
According to the allegation, Spectra, on behalf of CDA, constructed a link road from the Dhaka Trunk Road to Bayezid in the city. At the end of the project, the DoE found evidence of illegal hill cutting.
The DoE said Spectra cut 69,219.702 square feet of hills illegally for implementing      the project. The hills were cut at 90 degrees angle and as a result, they are on verge of caving down which may lead to loss of lives and properties.
Spectra Engineers was constructing a link road stretching from Bayezid to Fauzdarhat.
"They have damaged the environment and eco-system by cutting hills and filling up water bodies beyond the project area defined by the CDA."
A DoE team went to the project site and found evidence of hill-cutting on February 4 last. They issued a notice summoning the contractor to the hearing on Wednesday.


