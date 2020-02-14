Video
Fire at DR Tower at Paltan

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Firefighters trying to douse a blaze that broke out at DR Tower at Paltan near Dainik Bangla intersection in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A fire that broke out at DR Tower near Dainik Bangla intersection of Motijheel in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control. Fire fighters have put out the fire that erupted in a multi-storey building at Paltan in the capital.
Lima Khanam, Operator-in-Charge of the Fire Service's control room said that eight units of firefighters brought the blaze under control around 3:30pm, some 40 minutes after it erupted at the multi-storied building.
The fire broke out at an office on the 11th floor of DR Tower in Paltan's Box Culvert Road. "Eight units of the Fire Service brought the blaze under control after an hour's efforts at 3:55pm."
The 17-storey building houses the offices of several commercial entities. However, there are no reports of casualties in the incident so far.
The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.


