Fire at DR Tower at Paltan



Firefighters trying to douse a blaze that broke out at DR Tower at Paltan near Dainik Bangla intersection in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Lima Khanam, Operator-in-Charge of the Fire Service's control room said that eight units of firefighters brought the blaze under control around 3:30pm, some 40 minutes after it erupted at the multi-storied building.

The fire broke out at an office on the 11th floor of DR Tower in Paltan's Box Culvert Road. "Eight units of the Fire Service brought the blaze under control after an hour's efforts at 3:55pm."

The 17-storey building houses the offices of several commercial entities. However, there are no reports of casualties in the incident so far.

The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.















