312 Wuhan returnees to go home tomorrow: Minister





A total of 58 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection including eight new cases reported in the country, the Ministry of Health in Singapore said today.

The two Bangladeshis are Singaporean work pass holders, aged 30 and 37, and are linked to a worksite in Seletar Aerospace Heights. They are cases 52 and 56.

The worksite is now linked to a cluster of four cases, all of whom are Bangladeshi nationals.

One of the Bangladeshis confirmed to be infected today, case 52, fell ill on February 7.

He reported that he had mostly stayed in his rental apartment in Campbell Lane since he fell ill.

The 37-year-old was identified as a close contact of the two previously identified Bangladeshi work pass holders, who both worked at the Seletar Aerospaces Heights worksite.

The failure to arrange a flight has forced the government to scrap its plans to bring back 171 Bangladeshis from the locked-down cities in China amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen revealed the decision to the media after an event in Dhaka on Saturday.

The 312 Bangladeshi nationals who were evacuated from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak, will

return to their homes at the end of a 14-day quarantine on Saturday, Health Minister Md Zahid Malik has said. He made the remarks during an event in Dhaka on Thursday.

"They will complete two weeks of quarantine on Feb 14. We'll allow them to go home on the 15th following some tests. All of them are doing well. There are no issues."

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Hubei province in December last year. It has since infected thousands of people, spreading to over 25 countries globally.

The Chinese government locked down Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province as the fatalities from the infection continued to rise, prompting the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency.

Hundreds of Bangladeshi students and researchers were stranded in Wuhan in the process. The government subsequently brought back 312 of its citizens from the locked down city in a special flight on Feb 1.

On their return, eight of the evacuees were sent to two hospitals with fever while the others underwent quarantine at Ashkona Hajj Camp for 14 days, the incubation period for the virus.

While staying at the camp, 11 returnees were sent to the Combined Military Hospital due to poor health.

However, none of the Wuhan returnees were found to be infected with the coronavirus, said Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.

The Health Minister urged people to refrain from spreading rumours or panic over the coronavirus.

"We've learned about one or two such cases. No one in Bangladesh was found to have the infection till date. One man has been admitted to a hospital in Rangpur.

People can be admitted to hospital for many reasons. We should not put it down to them being infected by the virus unless it is confirmed," said Zahid.









There is no vaccine available for the deadly disease as of now. It mostly affects the elderly and small children.





