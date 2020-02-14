Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Dhaka, Riyadh sign accord to cooperate on 31 issues

Saudi Aqua Power to set up 180 MW power plant in BD

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have officially signed an agreement to cooperate on 31 issues in the interests of the two countries.
The agreement was signed on Thursday at the NEC conference room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Thursday.
Monawar Ahmed, Secretary of the Economic Relations Department (ERD) signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and Saudi Deputy Minister of Labour Ministry Mahir Abdul Rahman Ghasim signed on behalf of the Saudi delegation.
Later, the issues were discussed at a joint press conference.
The two-day 13th Joint Commission (JC) between Bangladesh and KSA ended on Thursday with a strong commitment to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations alongside boosting cooperation in a wide range of areas including manpower, power, energy and in telecommunications.
The JC also discussed about the high investment potentials from large Saudi companies as Bangladesh assured them to provide all necessary support.
Mahir Abdul Rahman Ghasim said the Rohingya issue is a sensitive issue. Meanwhile, some Rohingyas were detained in Saudi Arabia. Many are also in jail. They will be sent back at the end of their sentences.
Gassim said his country is looking forward to take this bilateral relationship into a much higher stage.
During the meeting, both the delegations exchanged information on latest social and economic progress of the two countries, reviewed the outcome of cooperation between Bangladesh and the Saudi Arabia.
At the press conference, Monowar Ahmed said an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Aqua Power has been signed to set up a 180 MW power plant in Bangladesh. It is expected that soon, private investors from Saudi Arabia will come to Bangladesh and sign MoUs.
He said that the Rohingya issue was discussed with Saudi Arabia. However, since many ministries and agencies are involved with it, the matter will be discussed in detail later.
Monowar Ahmed said the Joint Commission meeting is held every two years. But technical committee meetings always go on. Therefore, the discussions and the decisions of the meeting are subsequently implemented through discussions among the technical committees.
Monowar said the JC has taken the bilateral relationship into a new height adding, "This is the beginning of our new era of friendship and cooperation."
He informed that the Saudi side has agreed to invest in a number of projects and a couple of MoUs would be finalized soon in this regard.
According to a statement of ERD, the Saudi side expressed their willingness to learn about Bangladeshi experiences in microfinance, regulations, circulars and the knowledge in this regard.


