Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed

In a Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday changed the portfolios of three ministers.It is for the third time the Cabinet has been reshuffled.SM Rezaul Karim has been shifted to the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry from the Housing and Public Works Ministry while two junior ministers have been given new charges.The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, who was State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, has been made State Minister of the Social Welfare Ministry.Meanwhile, Sharif Ahmed, who was State Minister for Social Welfare Ministry, has been made State Minister for Housing and Public Works Ministry.Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has taken oath as the country's Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, along with 46 members of her new cabinet, following her party's massive victory in the 11th general elections.The Cabinet Division onJanuary 7 in 2019 published a gazette distributing portfolios among the new Cabinet members immediately after its 47 members took oath at Bangabhaban.There are 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers in the new Cabinet constituted following Awami League's landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election held on December 30 in 2018.