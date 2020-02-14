PM mourns loss of lives in China





"The Prime Minister expressed her profound

condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter," said PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar.

In the letter, the premier said: "It is my firm conviction that the government of China, under your great leadership, will be able to face and stop the aggravation of the situation with utmost capacity and control."

She added: "Establishing a taskforce and building emergency hospitals to address the crisis is timely and praiseworthy."

Sheikh Hasina said the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh is ready to extend any help to mitigate the plight of the victims.

The premier expressed sympathy for the families of the victims.

She extended thanks to the Chinese leadership for taking well care of a good number of Bangladeshi citizens living in China at this tragic moment of Coronavirus outbreak. Sheikh Hasina appreciated that China has become a global model of development due to the dynamic leadership of President Xi.

"Your contributions to the international arena and Asian region in particular are truly appreciable," she said.

The Prime Minister renewed her invitation to the President Xi Jinping to grace the inauguration ceremony of "Mujib Year" to be held on March 17, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

-BSS















