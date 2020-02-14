Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:56 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Miscellaneous

No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

India's Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they will not allow any drug to enter or go out of the country.
India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics so that smuggling and trade of drugs are stopped completely, he said.
Amit Shah was addressing the inauguration of a two-day conference on 'Combating Drug Trafficking' for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries including Bangladesh.




"We will ensure that no drug can go out of India nor any drug can come to India," he said.
The money obtained from illegal narcotics trade is used for funding terrorism and other trans-national crimes, Shah said adding India wants to closely work with BIMSTEC and other countries to wipe out the menace.
"I want to assure that India is committed to ending the drug menace and will take the lead role to check narcotics trade in the world," he said.
The BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand besides India.     -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
Prosecutor Suman quits ICT
China develops non-contact ID recognition, body temperature warning system
Demand for regulating excessive trans fat in foods
Menon slams govt for remaining ‘silent’ over Trump’s peace plan
Code machines ‘spied on 125 govts for decades’
Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft