No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah





India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics so that smuggling and trade of drugs are stopped completely, he said.

Amit Shah was addressing the inauguration of a two-day conference on 'Combating Drug Trafficking' for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries including Bangladesh.









"We will ensure that no drug can go out of India nor any drug can come to India," he said.

The money obtained from illegal narcotics trade is used for funding terrorism and other trans-national crimes, Shah said adding India wants to closely work with BIMSTEC and other countries to wipe out the menace.

"I want to assure that India is committed to ending the drug menace and will take the lead role to check narcotics trade in the world," he said.

