Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:56 PM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Health & Nutrition
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
National
Observer Special
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Health & Nutrition
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Schdule
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Home
Miscellaneous
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 49
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club in the capital on Thursday, demanding that the government restore people’s right to vote. photo: observer
Â« Previous
Next Â»
You Might Also Like
No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
Prosecutor Suman quits ICT
China develops non-contact ID recognition, body temperature warning system
Demand for regulating excessive trans fat in foods
Menon slams govt for remaining â€˜silentâ€™ over Trumpâ€™s peace plan
Code machines â€˜spied on 125 govts for decadesâ€™
Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific
Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at â€˜Texworld Parisâ€™
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft