Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:56 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Miscellaneous

Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club

Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club

Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club in the capital on Thursday, demanding that the government restore people’s right to vote.     photo: observer


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
Prosecutor Suman quits ICT
China develops non-contact ID recognition, body temperature warning system
Demand for regulating excessive trans fat in foods
Menon slams govt for remaining â€˜silentâ€™ over Trumpâ€™s peace plan
Code machines â€˜spied on 125 govts for decadesâ€™
Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at â€˜Texworld Parisâ€™
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft