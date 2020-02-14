Prosecutor Suman quits ICT

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on Thursday resigned as prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

He submitted his resignation letter to the chief prosecutor of the ICT on Thursday morning.

The Supreme Court lawyer said in the resignation letter said due to engagement in social or voluntary activities, he cannot give enough time to the tribunal.

Barrister Suman joined in the ICT as prosecutor on November 13, 2012.

Besides his job in the tribunal, he keeps busy himself with socials works.

