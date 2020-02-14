Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Prosecutor Suman quits ICT

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on Thursday resigned as prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
He submitted his resignation letter to the chief prosecutor of the ICT on Thursday morning.
The Supreme Court lawyer said in the resignation letter said due to engagement in social or voluntary activities, he cannot give enough time to the tribunal.
Barrister Suman joined in the ICT as prosecutor on November 13, 2012.
Besides his job in the tribunal, he keeps busy himself  with socials works.
The lawyer achieved much popularity through highlighting various social and awareness issues on social media like Facebook and Youtube.


