Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:55 PM
latest Woman, 2 children found dead in city      
Home Miscellaneous

China develops non-contact ID recognition, body temperature warning system

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

BEIJING, Feb 13: Chinese researchers have developed a comprehensive system in contactless body temperature screening and identification recognition, targeting to facilitate the prevention and control works of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19), according to its developer.
The XH-TI identification recognition and body temperature warning system can conduct a simultaneous ID card information confirmation, contactless face recognition and body temperature screening, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
For each person, the whole process takes only a few seconds with the temperature accuracy measurement error in less than 0.3 degrees Celsius. Then, the system will generate combined information about a person's identity and body temperature and add it to the database.
The system was developed by a joint team of a subordinate instrument of the CNNC in Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with a local information company and Xidian University.
The system is expected to serve as a fast and effective technical support in finding those who have a fever, especially in the current situation of controlling and preventing COVID-19.
It could be used in public transport stations, airports, ferry terminals and other crowded public places. It could also play a role in screening fever cases in places such as residential communities, office buildings and factories with a high density of people.        -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No drug can enter or go out of India: Amit Shah
Ganoforum forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
Prosecutor Suman quits ICT
China develops non-contact ID recognition, body temperature warning system
Demand for regulating excessive trans fat in foods
Menon slams govt for remaining ‘silent’ over Trump’s peace plan
Code machines ‘spied on 125 govts for decades’
Four survive 32 days adrift in Pacific


Latest News
Mobile World Congress cancelled
ICBC, brokers open task force for auto insurance
CU student killed in road accident
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
Body of woman, jumped into river, recovered
BD products attract visitors at ‘Texworld Paris’
Crab-Cuchia export hit by coronavirus outbreak
Convicted war criminal Abdus Sobhan dies
Fakhrul calls Obaidul over Khaleda's parole
7 collect BNP forms to contest by-polls to 3 seats
Most Read News
Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations
Coronavirus epidemic and our health conscience
Death toll passes 1,350 as Hubei reports 242 deaths in a day
Portfolios of 3 cabinet members reallocated
Nobojagoron Foundation: An organization committed to bring change
Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
Akhaura-Agartala rail line to be completed in time: Indian HC
Missing minor girl's throat-slit body found
Barrister Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor
BNP to contest CCC elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft