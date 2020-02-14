Mobile veterinary clinic launched by HSTU

DINAJPUR, Feb 13: The country's first specialised mobile veterinary clinic was launched by Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University (HSTU) on Wednesday.

It was inaugurated by HSTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr M Abul Kashem.

After inauguration, the mobile veterinary clinic went to Phulbon Government Primary School in Ramdubir Birga village of Chirirbondor upazila where three cows were operated upon for Upward Patellar Fixation disease.

Prof Dr Kashem said the mobile veterinary clinic is the top initiative among others taken by the university during Mujib Borsho.

"The specialised ambulance for mobile veterinary clinic is a new concept. When people become sick, there are ambulances for them but not for birds and animals." he explained. -UNB

