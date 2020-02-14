Veteran journalist Roushanuzzaman hospitalised





His wife Parveen Sultana Zaman said the journalist was admitted to the hospital on February 4.

She said doctors found one of Roushan's lungs completely damaged while another is working only 10-20 percent, causing serious respiratory problem.

The nearly 70-year-old journalist has been kept at the High Dependency Unit of the hospital under respiratory medicine specialist Prof Dr Shahedur Rahman Khan.









Parveen urged the journalist community and the colleagues of Roushan to pray for his early recovery. In his long career, Roushanuzzaman worked for UNB, Dhaka Courier, the Financial Express, the Holiday, the daily sun and the New Age holding senior posts. -UNB





Veteran journalist and former executive editor of UNB Roushanuzzaman has been undergoing treatment with severe lung problems at Uttara Crescent Hospital here for the last 10 days.His wife Parveen Sultana Zaman said the journalist was admitted to the hospital on February 4.She said doctors found one of Roushan's lungs completely damaged while another is working only 10-20 percent, causing serious respiratory problem.The nearly 70-year-old journalist has been kept at the High Dependency Unit of the hospital under respiratory medicine specialist Prof Dr Shahedur Rahman Khan.Parveen urged the journalist community and the colleagues of Roushan to pray for his early recovery. In his long career, Roushanuzzaman worked for UNB, Dhaka Courier, the Financial Express, the Holiday, the daily sun and the New Age holding senior posts. -UNB