Expanded fairgrounds enhances book lovers’ blissful experiences





Visiting the fair and talking to visitors who thronged the fair over the first 11 days, this correspondent found that they were happy with their experience so far.

Since 2013, the venue has been extended to nearby Suhrawardy Udyan. Additionally, the land earmarked for the fair this year has been expanded to 800,000sft from the previous year's 550,000sft, and that has made the real difference. Tanjina Akter, a fourth-year Dhaka University student, said this year's fair is different from the previous years' for the spacious and aesthetic arrangement.

"I could take my time at the stalls as they aren't crowded like before," she said, adding that she felt very comfortable as she can move about easily.

Some visitors also praised the overall design of the fair which they found really attractive.

News Editor of Dainik Bhorer Alo Monjurul Islam Megh said that the fair fascinated him, especially with its aesthetic elegance, and enhanced spatial dimension. He also mentioned the arrangement of the bench system inside the fair that allows visitors to take a breather.

Mowla Brothers publisher Ahmed Mahmudul Haque said that the initiative to expand the fairgrounds was a wise move.

Dr Jalal Ahmed, Bangla Academy's Director of Sales, Marketing and Reprinting Division, said that they have tried their best to present the best possible book fair. A total of 1,442 new titles hit the fair this year in the first eleven days, with poetry leading the genre charts with 422.

A total of 873 units were allocated to 560 organisations. The authorities have allotted 179 units at the Bangla Academy ground to 126 organisatons and 694 at the Suhrawardy Udyan to 694 organisations.















