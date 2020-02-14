Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:55 PM
Govt to set up 500-bed hospital under PPP in Ctg

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved five proposals, including one for setting up a 500-bed multi-specialty hospital and 100-seat medical college at the unused land of the Bangladesh Railway at Pahartali area in Chattogram district under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) method.
The approval came from a CCEA meeting held at the Cabinet Division conference room with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.




Briefing reporters after the meeting, Kamal said a private company, United Enterprise and Co Limited, will establish the medical college and hospital and the government will collect rent. The meeting also approved the proposals of procuring four lakh 'Personalized Duel Interface Polycarbonate Motor Driving License' under the direct procurement method, setting up a 400KV transmission line for the coal based power plant at Moheshkhali, Matarbari and Banshkhali areas, supplying and setting up LED roadway light at the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area and procuring 50 jeeps for Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNOs).    -BSS


