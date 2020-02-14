

WASA to ensure safe drinking water by 2021



The report also said that a project titled, 'Emergency Water Lines Replacement at Different Area in Dhaka Mahanagar' had been submitted to the Planning Commission and it is awaiting its approval. The estimated project cost will be Tk 48.98 crore and the project aims to replace 68 kilometres of pipelines while adding 10 kilometres new lines.











It is indeed a relief for tens of thousands of city dwellers as they have been struggling to get safe and clean drinking water for years. These people have been suffering for long and their daily life continues to be hampered for the scarcity of safe drinking water.

According to a report by World Bank from 2018, E-coli bacteria has been found in 80% of private water taps and even in the deep underground water. These water sources are frequently contaminated with large amount of metals and other pollutants. Undoubtedly, drinking this contaminated water poses a serious health risk to city dwellers. It was a crying need for WASA to put an end to the crisis and now it seems that they will finally be able to ensure safe drinking water in all parts of Dhaka city.



