Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Laptop for lower & middle class people

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

In order to move ahead in the information technology sector in this country, the price of computers should be kept at tolerate levels, Especially if the future of the nation will be able to deliver good configured computers at low cost to the students, they will be able to become proficient in computer education. They will also be able to pay for their education by learning various information related to IT. Most of the new computers sold are high priced and out of the ordinary people`s purchasing power. At present, various companies of Bangladesh have arranged for sale in low cost by importing low-used high-configured laptops from developed countries. It has certainly created a sense of hope for us. Because the people of the lower lower and middle classes buy these laptops and have the opportunity to become proficient in information technology. But, of course, when buying laptops, everyone should be careful and well-scrutinized. We need to increase the imports of such laptops by considering the low and middle class people of this country so that people of all classes and professions can afford to buy laptop from the cities of Bangladesh to villages and the information technology sector in the country will one day be world-class.





Md Arifur Rahman Sumon
Deputy Manager
Sadharan Bima Corporation



