

Trump’s possible second term and global peace



He has lost his credibility owing to his white lies as mentioned by Bernie Sanders in Debates and campaign. Donald Trump has behaved more like an actor than politicians since he has remained associated with acting and real estate business. He does not have a real sense of political and social matters being an actor turned politician.



He has been Ill-advised by the handpicked non-professional experts for his authoritarian type of governance where the terms "Hire and Fire" have become the order of the day as several advisors in the Trump Administration has either resigned on the complaint that they could not work with an ill-tempered person while others were sent home packing as they were not in good books of US President.



Recently, President Donald Trump fired two key impeachment witnesses: Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman--the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.



Such a scenario warns that American people cannot afford to have such president who has damaged national interests that have stirred severe antagonism in the world especially in the Middle East and Africa. At the same time, Americans do not want war with Iran or others in the Middle East. People are well aware that Trump cannot make America great since the sensible person could materialize such dream.



The growing concern of the Middle East and the world about US president has become a reality. He tasked Pakistan to bring Afghan Taliban on negotiating table so that the Peace Deal could be inked. Pakistan played its part doing so for bringing Peace in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan's name has been placed on FATF's grey list. Despite tall claims by US President Donald that he will play his role for removal of Pakistan's name from the grey list -but the promise is still unfulfilled. Pakistan's Premier Imran Khan reminded President Donald Trump during World Economic Forum at Davos but so far there is no headway on the issue.



Though US President Donald Trump directed the authorities concerned yet, it may take some time for the removal of name from FATF.



The growing trade war with China and ridiculous decisions substantiate that Donald Trump has created more enemies than friends due to his stubborn and no serious attitude that has played havoc with foreign policy of United States that will take a long time to be put on the right track. At present, the Middle East is burning and demanding the US to leave the Middle East where they are no more wanted.



The abysmal situation diminishes the slogan being chanted by people in the United States "Make America Great Again "



How a person who has messed up and eroded the whole internal and external affairs of the country, having no sense to run a country, will be tolerated again for yet another four years? The choice goes to people whether they want him as their president for the second term or not.



The analysts and experts are pointing out that there would be upsetting occurrence like US Elections 2016 when Democrats Candidate Hillary Clinton was considered the favourite to win the Election because she was winning trend initially but the outcome was shocking that prompted people to take to roads and start protesting.



Electronic media and Print media termed the elections as worst elections in American history since Trump's victory was unbelievable and indigestible for his political opponents. Though, some countries like Israel and India celebrated his victory as he had anti-Muslim agenda and had announced several travel restrictions for Muslims and African countries.



Finally, if Trump gets re-elected for the second term, analysts believe that his second term would be worse than that of first term as the Middle East will be the most affected region since Trump's intention for greater Israel will be resisted by Iranian proxies and resistant militias.



Kashmir issue will also go in doldrums because Trump will further shift US role as opportunist rather guardian, preserving personal gain by offering further concession to India on the issue. It will not serve the interests of Kashmiris. He will do the same with Kashmiris what he intends to do with Palestinians--giving them 15 per cent territory excluding Jerusalem and Golan Heights.



Trump administration has pushed the United States to isolation and if the concrete steps were not taken, it will start losing its influence and relevance in the world.

If Trump wins in the upcoming US elections for the second term, it will be disastrous not only for the US but also for the whole world, especially for the Middle East. Only the Americans can decide who they want to see their president: Donald Trump with perilous internal and external policy or Socialist Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden--the choice rests with American People.











The write writes from Pakistan





With the strong hostility from Democrats in the US, the Palestinians, OIC, UN and Muslim countries opposing the Donald Trump's so-called 'Deal of the Century' as well as middle East peace Plan, it is assessed that Donald Trump has messed up US Foreign Policy and he is bearing the brunt of his insensible decisions as he still considers government as a drama or film since he has been an actor in entertainment Industry and the Real Estate Business Tycoon, considers the state affairs as limited-time entertainment serial.He has lost his credibility owing to his white lies as mentioned by Bernie Sanders in Debates and campaign. Donald Trump has behaved more like an actor than politicians since he has remained associated with acting and real estate business. He does not have a real sense of political and social matters being an actor turned politician.He has been Ill-advised by the handpicked non-professional experts for his authoritarian type of governance where the terms "Hire and Fire" have become the order of the day as several advisors in the Trump Administration has either resigned on the complaint that they could not work with an ill-tempered person while others were sent home packing as they were not in good books of US President.Recently, President Donald Trump fired two key impeachment witnesses: Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman--the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.Such a scenario warns that American people cannot afford to have such president who has damaged national interests that have stirred severe antagonism in the world especially in the Middle East and Africa. At the same time, Americans do not want war with Iran or others in the Middle East. People are well aware that Trump cannot make America great since the sensible person could materialize such dream.The growing concern of the Middle East and the world about US president has become a reality. He tasked Pakistan to bring Afghan Taliban on negotiating table so that the Peace Deal could be inked. Pakistan played its part doing so for bringing Peace in Afghanistan.On the other hand, Pakistan's name has been placed on FATF's grey list. Despite tall claims by US President Donald that he will play his role for removal of Pakistan's name from the grey list -but the promise is still unfulfilled. Pakistan's Premier Imran Khan reminded President Donald Trump during World Economic Forum at Davos but so far there is no headway on the issue.Though US President Donald Trump directed the authorities concerned yet, it may take some time for the removal of name from FATF.The growing trade war with China and ridiculous decisions substantiate that Donald Trump has created more enemies than friends due to his stubborn and no serious attitude that has played havoc with foreign policy of United States that will take a long time to be put on the right track. At present, the Middle East is burning and demanding the US to leave the Middle East where they are no more wanted.The abysmal situation diminishes the slogan being chanted by people in the United States "Make America Great Again "How a person who has messed up and eroded the whole internal and external affairs of the country, having no sense to run a country, will be tolerated again for yet another four years? The choice goes to people whether they want him as their president for the second term or not.The analysts and experts are pointing out that there would be upsetting occurrence like US Elections 2016 when Democrats Candidate Hillary Clinton was considered the favourite to win the Election because she was winning trend initially but the outcome was shocking that prompted people to take to roads and start protesting.Electronic media and Print media termed the elections as worst elections in American history since Trump's victory was unbelievable and indigestible for his political opponents. Though, some countries like Israel and India celebrated his victory as he had anti-Muslim agenda and had announced several travel restrictions for Muslims and African countries.Finally, if Trump gets re-elected for the second term, analysts believe that his second term would be worse than that of first term as the Middle East will be the most affected region since Trump's intention for greater Israel will be resisted by Iranian proxies and resistant militias.Kashmir issue will also go in doldrums because Trump will further shift US role as opportunist rather guardian, preserving personal gain by offering further concession to India on the issue. It will not serve the interests of Kashmiris. He will do the same with Kashmiris what he intends to do with Palestinians--giving them 15 per cent territory excluding Jerusalem and Golan Heights.Trump administration has pushed the United States to isolation and if the concrete steps were not taken, it will start losing its influence and relevance in the world.If Trump wins in the upcoming US elections for the second term, it will be disastrous not only for the US but also for the whole world, especially for the Middle East. Only the Americans can decide who they want to see their president: Donald Trump with perilous internal and external policy or Socialist Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden--the choice rests with American People.The write writes from Pakistan