2 found dead in 2 dists





GOPALGANJ: Police recovered a minor girl's throat-slit body from a deserted house at Kusumdia Village in Kashiani Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Suma Khanam, 6, was the daughter of Md Mizan Sheikh of Chapta Village under Ratoil Union in the upazila, and a first-grader at Chapta No. 22 Government Primary School.

Police arrested two for interrogation in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Kashiani Police Station Ganesh Biswas said the girl went missing from Chapta Rail Station on Wednesday. Family members searched for her in many places but could not trace out.









On Thursday early hours, locals saw the body in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the body, and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: Police recovered an old man's body beside the Gafargaon-Tok Road in Ahaliar Tek area under Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday, three days after his missing.

