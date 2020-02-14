Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home Countryside

Couple to walk gallows for murder in B’baria

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 13: A court here on Wednesday sentenced a couple to death and another life term imprisonment in a murder case.
The convicts are: Afzal Kaiya, son of Amir Uddin of Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj District, and his wife Helena Begum.
Lifer Amir Uddin was also fined Tk 10,000. In default, he will have to suffer six months more in jail.
The court, however, acquitted two other accused as their guilt was not proved. District and Sessions Judge Sabera Sultana delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.
According to the case statement, one Shukkur Ali alias Falan Mia, 35, bought a piece of land owned by Amir at a cost of Tk 5 lakh. But, Amir started dilly-dallying to register the land in Falan Mia's name. On December 7, 2012, Amir's son Afzal took Falan Mia to his in-laws house at Morichakandi Village in Bancharampur Upazila of Brahmanbaria at a programme.
Later, Afzal and his wife slaughtered Falan Mia and dumped the body in the Meghna River.
Police recovered the body from the river at Kanainagar Village of the upazila the next morning.
Later, a guard in the area filed a case with Bancharampur Police Station in this connection.


