NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Feb 13: A man was electrocuted at Bhartetulia Village under Bhatra Union in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Askan Ali, 46, was the son of Abul Kashem of the village.

Sources said the deceased was trying to connect an electric line at his house in the morning, and was electrocuted. Local Union Parishad Member Jahangir Alam Jewel confirmed the news.