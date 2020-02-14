Video
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train in Dinajpur

Published : Friday, 14 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Feb 13: A man was crushed under the wheels of a train in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Zia Uddin, 60, was a resident of Kathla Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Hili GRP Outpost In-Charge Shah Alam said the man was crossing a rail line by a bicycle in Borochara area. At that time, a Dhaka-bound train from Parbatipur hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.
On information, railway police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.


