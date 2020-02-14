

Dr Begum Jebunnesa joins as District and Sessions Judge in Feni

Multitalented Dr Begum Jebunnesa started her career as Assistant Judge in Bangladesh Judicial Service in 1998 after holding first position in 18th Bangladesh Civil Service (Judicial) examination.

She has been serving the country working in various sectors, including the Law and Justice Division under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and holding different positions in Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission Secretariat with honesty and sincerity for long.

She passed her SSC examination in 1988 from Humanities Division holding seventh position, and HSC examination in 1990 from the same division holding fourth position under Dhaka Education Board.

In 1998, she achieved her LLM Degree from University of Dhaka holding first position. In 2002, she achieved LLM Degree (Legislative Drafting) from Barbados University of West Indies.

Later, she completed her PhD on Environmental Law from Institute of Bangladesh Studies (IBS) under Rajshahi University in 2011.

She followed the trail of her other family members who have also excellent educational background, and now holding vital positions in various sectors of the country.

District and Session Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa said she will take several effective steps here which can bring back the faith of common people on law and order.

She also said she will try her best to maintain the balance of Law and Justice Division, corruption-free administration and establishing the law and order in every possible sector of the district.









She has always been trying to keep a good relationship with the government law enforcers to maintain the reputations of the Law and Justice Division, she added.





